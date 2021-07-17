Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KIGRY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

