Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 258,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 332,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSMX. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

