GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $600,821.22 and approximately $18,097.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,240.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.40 or 0.06136413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.01394553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00384226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00132981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00628869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00389713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.00304416 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

