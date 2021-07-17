dKargo (DKA) One Day Volume Tops $12.16 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, dKargo has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0910 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $100.66 million and $12.16 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,341,666 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

