iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,900 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.18. 339,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,755. The stock has a market cap of $848.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

