Short Interest in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Grows By 70.0%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ LSBK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 20.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.