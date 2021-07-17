Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 435,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AIT traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. 79,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

