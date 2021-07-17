TENT (TENT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,675.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. TENT has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $73,675.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00298226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00125257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00159960 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002023 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,081,480 coins and its circulating supply is 37,004,388 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.