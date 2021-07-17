JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get JSR alerts:

JSCPY stock remained flat at $$30.68 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88. JSR has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.