Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,016,400 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 3,520,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

NWARF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.18. 266,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWARF shares. SEB Equities upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.