Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Expands By 94.9%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NABZY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.4496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.16%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

