Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INCZY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,189. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.