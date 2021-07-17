Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,641.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001575 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.86 or 0.01414249 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

