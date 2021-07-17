Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 750,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 532,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

