Short Interest in 12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Increases By 110.5%

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,044,429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 586,784,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,004,288. 12 ReTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request.

