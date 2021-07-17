-$0.27 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is ($1.03). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGNX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 279,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,581. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

