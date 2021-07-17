DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00219638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.63 or 0.00801445 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.