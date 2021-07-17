Public Index Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $11.27 million and $89.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 117.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00105003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00146730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,036.91 or 1.00049340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

