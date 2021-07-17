Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RVSDF remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,641. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.