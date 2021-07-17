Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RVSDF remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,641. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
