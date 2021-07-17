Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Declines By 77.0%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RVSDF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
About Riverside Resources
Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.