Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Declines By 77.0%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RVSDF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

