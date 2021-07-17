Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declines By 80.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSHZF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.13. 45,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56.
Pershing Square Company Profile
