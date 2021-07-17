Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Drops By 79.0%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 41,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,414. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

