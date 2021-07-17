Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in June

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCZY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.