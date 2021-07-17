Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declines By 80.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSHZF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.13. 45,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.