Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTMNF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

