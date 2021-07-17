Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Decreases By 68.0%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$6.35 during trading hours on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.