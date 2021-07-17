PRIZM (PZM) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and $443,487.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002613 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,801,153,714 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

