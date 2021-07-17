SnowSwap Hits One Day Volume of $52,216.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00015044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $52,216.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00145186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,619.56 or 1.00057654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,553 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.