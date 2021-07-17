Nebula Caravel Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 10,514 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 680 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEBC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $14,731,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $14,720,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,400,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 188,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,335. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

NEBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

