Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 148,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,855. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on METC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

