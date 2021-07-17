Playcent (PCNT) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $267,560.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playcent has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.87 or 0.00806403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

