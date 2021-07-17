FTX Token Hits One Day Volume of $77.99 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $77.99 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $26.51 or 0.00083875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.87 or 0.00806403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

