LHT (LHT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $130,353.30 and $14.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006217 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.