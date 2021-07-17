OctoFi (OCTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $7.90 or 0.00025047 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $121,065.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.68 or 0.00800679 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

