Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 36,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.38. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

