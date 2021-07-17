Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,640. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

