Short Interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Increases By 70.7%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ORGO stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 688,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

