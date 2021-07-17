Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TRUMY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.38. Terumo has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Terumo Company Profile
