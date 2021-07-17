Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director R Carter Pate Acquires 30,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director R Carter Pate acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,854. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

