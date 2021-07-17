MAP Protocol Trading Down 10.4% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $947,936.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00144345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.59 or 1.00480033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

