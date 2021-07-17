PlutusDeFi (PLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.24 or 0.00798594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

