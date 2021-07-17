Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Kenneth M. Young Buys 1,200 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $79,272.00.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 837,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,215. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.71 million, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $5,768,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

