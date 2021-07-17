Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Evedo has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.91 or 0.00800359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.