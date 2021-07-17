Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $874,614.34 and approximately $11,640.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,889,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.