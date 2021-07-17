Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.05. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

