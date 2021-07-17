Short Interest in Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Declines By 50.0%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $$34.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 539. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.59%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.