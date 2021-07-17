E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.28. 27,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,568. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

