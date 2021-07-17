DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,286.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DNACF remained flat at $$20.14 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. DeNA has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.26.
DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities analysts forecast that DeNA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
DeNA Company Profile
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
