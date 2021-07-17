DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,286.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DNACF remained flat at $$20.14 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. DeNA has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities analysts forecast that DeNA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

