Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declines By 56.2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 629,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 91.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 435.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
MSEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.