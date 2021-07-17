Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of SYZLF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. Sylogist has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27.
About Sylogist
