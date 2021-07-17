Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of SYZLF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. Sylogist has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

